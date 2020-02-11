Image copyright Siemens/ PA Image caption A proposed design for an HS2 train

The controversial £106bn High Speed 2 rail project will have an "overall negative economic impact on Wales of £150m a year," a transport professor has warned.

The UK government has approved the rail line linking London to Birmingham - and then on to Manchester and Leeds.

Passengers from north Wales may benefit from quicker journey times and HS2 may boost north-east Wales' economy.

The Welsh Government wants its "fair share" from HS2's billions in funding.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures estimate the south Wales economy could lose out by £200m per year once HS2 is finished due to inferior transport infrastructure.

The DfT forecasts the north-east Wales economy will be boosted by £50m annually by HS2's quicker journey times.

Trains between north Wales and London - which currently take about three hours and 45 minutes on average - could be about 30 minutes quicker when HS2 opens between Euston and Crewe in 2027 - but it would mean changing at Crewe.

Image caption The original plan for HS2 saw Crewe included in phase two, but it is now set to be in phase one of construction

Prof Mark Barry, who helps advise the Welsh Government on transport, said HS2 "does not benefit Wales at all".

"As it is now, we're supporting a massive scheme in England with no benefit to Wales - and getting no funding. And that's outrageous," he said.

HS2 - which is due to be completed by 2040 - is already over budget and behind schedule.

Unlike in Scotland and Northern Ireland, rail infrastructure is not devolved in Wales.

This means Wales does not benefit from per capita funding the other UK nations get from big public spending projects in England.

"There's no direct transport benefit of HS2 to Wales," added Prof Barry, the man who drew up the £738m South Wales Metro project.

"And as they're spending £100bn over 20 years on England, Scotland will be getting £10-£15bn from the treasury - plus they are getting a transport benefit by better services to Scotland.

"So Wales gets a disbenefit and no money. The reality is we have to devolve rail powers to Wales to ensure we get more money and we can improve our services."

Wales has received about £755m as a result of HS2 funding so far - less than Scotland and Northern Ireland - according to a Welsh Government minister.

Eluned Morgan said Wales had been underfunded over the years and has received only 1% of spending on rail enhancements despite having 5% of the population and 10% of the UK's railway.

"We are very much short-changed when it comes to rail infrastructure in Wales," said the international relations minister.

"What we're keen to do is always to get our fair share and we have felt over the years that in particular when it comes to rail infrastructure that has not been the case."