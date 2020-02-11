Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actor Jerome Flynn supported the campaign to turn the farmland into a community hub

A farm dating back to the 14th Century is due to be sold at public auction, despite the efforts of campaigners including actor Jerome Flynn.

'Save Trecadwgan Farm' - backed by the Games of Thrones star - wanted to buy the site and run it as a community farm.

The group had asked for more time to raise funds to purchase the farm.

But Pembrokeshire County Council has now decided to sell the farm to the highest bidder.

Farmer Gerald Miles, who fought to save the farm, said he was disappointed and angry about the way the campaigners had been treated by council.

"If we let this happen in this way then it will continue happening to others," he said.

The farm was originally placed with a local agent for sale by way of public auction in July .

However, it was withdrawn from auction at the request of the community group.

But following offers made by interested parties to purchase the farm, the council has decided to put it up for auction a second time.

Councillor Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance, said: "Having originally taken the property out of the auction at the request of the community group, the council has, due to the statutory provisions, found itself in a difficult and time-consuming sales process.

"Therefore, to ensure that the sale process can be brought to a conclusion and ensure that all interested parties are given a fair and transparent opportunity to purchase the farm, the council has decided to sell the farm by way of a public auction."