Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Terence Whall (second left) denies murdering Gerald Corrigan

The man on trial for murdering a former lecturer with a crossbow at his remote home told a court he did not shoot him.

Terence Whall, 39, had said he was having a sexual encounter with a man in a field near the 74-year-old victim's house at the time of the shooting.

Gerald Corrigan was shot while fixing his satellite dish in the dark at his Anglesey home in April 2019.

Mr Whall initially did not tell police his alibi as "it was none of their business," Mold Crown Court heard.

The personal trainer revealed his sexual encounter with Thomas Barry Williams after he was linked to the area of Mr Corrigan's house by data from from his partner's car.

Mr Williams has previously told the jury his friendship with Mr Whall had "never" been sexual and denied seeing the defendant that night.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died last May, three weeks after being shot outside his home with a crossbow bolt

But Mr Whall told the court their relationship became physical three years ago and the father-of-two initially kept their encounter secret from murder detectives for the sake of his relationship and reputation.

"It was none of their business. No-one had the right to know," he told the court.

"I was with Emma and didn't want to harm the relationship. My reputation would be damaged. My children go to school locally, and my business too."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This image of Gerald Corrigan's house shows where North Wales Police believe the shooter was located

Mr Whall, originally from East London who was living in Bryngwran on Anglesey, told jurors he eventually had "no choice" but to tell police "the truth".

Asked by his barrister "Did you shoot Gerald Corrigan?" Mr Whall answered: "No I did not."

Mr Corrigan suffered serious internal injuries after the early hours attack outside his remote home at Gof Du, near Holyhead, and died of sepsis three weeks later.

The retired lecturer was trying to fix a satellite dish when he was probably shot from close range, the court previously heard.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This police image shows the sight the shooter had of Gerald Corrigan's house

The jury was previously told Mr Corrigan was hit by a broadhead arrow which had razor sharp edges as it was used for hunting.

Mr Whall denied murder and also conspiracy to commit arson and conspiring to pervert the course of justice. Gavin Jones, 36, of High Street, Bangor, has also pleaded not guilty to that charge.

The trial continues.