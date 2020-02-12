Image caption Protesters have descended on Cardiff's Senedd building with homemade placards

More than 150 people have gathered outside the Senedd to protest against the planned closure of a hospital's A&E department.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said doctor shortages meant it was considering closing the department at the Royal Glamorgan in Llantrisant, either completely or overnight.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said clinicians should make the final call.

The health board said action was needed to avoid "risk to patient safety".

A decision to centralise emergency care in fewer hospitals was made in 2015, but a decision on the final details is yet to be made.

Addressing the crowd, Labour MP for Rhondda Chris Bryant said: "We all know the only way to keep everyone across the whole patch safe is to have a full A&E at all three hospitals.

"We in the Rhondda will never give up… we will fight and fight and fight for the service we know will save lives".

Assembly members (AMs) will be discussing the future of the A&E services on Wednesday afternoon.

Staffing levels at all Cwm Taf's A&E units - at the Royal Glamorgan, Merthyr's Prince Charles Hospital and the Princess of Wales in Bridgend - are well below UK-wide standards.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, ambulances had to be diverted from the Royal Glamorgan to Prince Charles because of a lack of doctors.

Image caption One placard said the move would "cost lives"

The situation at the Royal Glamorgan worsened recently with the resignation of its only full-time A&E consultant, meaning plans to downgrade were speeded up.

The health board said this "expected retirement", along with a shortage of middle-grade doctors, meant three A&E services could not be "sustained beyond the immediate short-term".

The nearest A&E to Llantristant in the health board area is 14 miles (23 km) away in Bridgend - a drive of almost 30 minutes. The other in Merthyr is 21 miles (34 km), a drive of almost 40 minutes.

The health board has agreed to "leave no stone unturned" in seeing if anything could be done to keep the current A&E set-up as it is.

Image caption Staffing levels at all Cwm Taf's A&E units are well below UK-wide standards

Image caption The nearest A&E to Llantristant in the health board area is 14 miles (23 km) away