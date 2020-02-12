Image copyright Empics Image caption Government inspectors have claimed many Powys secondary schools are "weak"

An ex-council boss has been drafted in to help another authority improve its heavily criticised education service.

Estyn inspectors said many Powys high schools were "weak", amid concerns over finance, surplus places and exclusions.

Powys has now invited ex-Anglesey chief executive Dr Gwynne Jones to join its improvement and assurance board.

The board was set up in 2018 to help council leaders drive forward change in the wake of a damning report on children's social services.

Dr Jones was chief executive at Anglesey from 2015 until he retired in October, with previous roles including head of schools in Gwynedd.

Powys chief executive Dr Caroline Turner had worked under him during her previous job as assistant chief executive of Anglesey.

The improvement and assurance board, which reports to the Welsh Government, was set up in 2018 to help Powys county leader Rosemarie Harris "driving forward the required change and improvement in the local authority".

Its remit also covers adult services, corporate and transformation activity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A report by the board said improvements had been made, particularly in corporate and children's services, although much remained to be done.

In October, Powys advertised for a director of education - a role it had previously scrapped - but has yet to appoint anyone, with Dr Turner saying the council was looking for a "truly exceptional" candidate to take charge.