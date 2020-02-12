Image copyright Family photo / North Wales Police Image caption A coroner ruled Tracey Pritchard died as a result of a road traffic collision

A woman died when a car she was in struck a horse which had escaped through a gate that had been tampered with, an inquest heard.

Tracey Jane Pritchard, 48, sustained serious head injuries in the crash on the A495 at Bronington, Wrexham, on 19 February last year.

A farmer who owned the horse said a padlock on the gate had been cut, allowing animals to escape.

Coroner David Pojur recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision.

Mother-of-one Ms Pritchard, from Weston Rhyn, Shropshire, was a member of the Oswestry riding club and enjoyed carriage driving and attending pony club meetings.

Following her death, her family said her donated organs had helped save the lives of three people, including a baby.

The inquest, in Ruthin, heard she was a passenger in a BMW being driven by her friend Kevin Saywell on the A495 when it struck the horse, before hitting the side of an oncoming vehicle.

She sustained serious injuries and died three days later in hospital. The horse also died.

Mr Saywell sustained minor inquiries, while a second horse, which was also on the road, was not hurt.

Farmer David Thomas said the gate was rarely used, but when he checked he found the padlock had been cut and the gate lifted off its hinges.

A police collision investigation report said it would have been "almost impossible to see a dark horse in such an unlit area".