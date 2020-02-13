Image caption Llanrwst in the Conwy Valley felt the full force of Storm Ciara last weekend

Dangerous flooding is likely in parts of Wales at the weekend as Storm Dennis is set to bring further disruption.

A week after Storm Ciara saw parts of the country hit by 93mph (150km/h) winds, two new weather warnings are in place for Saturday.

An amber weather warning for rain covering parts of south and mid Wales is in place for 24 hours from 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

The Met Office forecast fast or deep floodwater "causing danger to life".

The forecaster said homes and businesses were likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

It warned of likely power cuts and said cancellations to public transport and difficult driving conditions were likely.

Saturday's rain warning covers 11 of Wales' 22 authorities - Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Torfaen.

A separate yellow warning for wind for the whole of Wales runs from 10:00 GMT on Saturday until just before midnight on Sunday.

Image copyright Dafyn Jones Image caption Some drivers abandoned their cars in snowy conditions on the A4212 between Bala and Trawnsfynydd on Monday

A yellow warning is the lowest level, rising in severity through amber to red for the most severe weather.

Last Sunday, Storm Ciara hit Wales, with 122.6mm (4.8in) of rainfall in parts of the country, a number of school closures and cars abandoned in snowy conditions.

Elsewhere in the UK, two men were killed in Storm Ciara's high winds.

A 58-year-old man in Hampshire died on Sunday after a tree fell on his car and on Tuesday a dog-walker in his 60s died after a tree branch fell during stormy weather in Liverpool.