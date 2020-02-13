Image copyright Google Image caption The landslip happened near Trefriw

Nine homes have been evacuated following a large landslip, thought to have been caused by Storm Ciara.

People are being advised to stay away from Crafnant, near Trefriw in Conwy county, by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Conwy council and roads and footpaths have been closed.

Staff from NRW will work with geoscience and engineering experts to monitor the landslide.

More rain is expected from Storm Dennis over the weekend.

Sian Williams, NRW's head of operations in north west Wales, said: "We are working quickly with a number of partners to monitor the landslip and determine if there are any movements.

"In the meantime, North Wales Police, Conwy County Borough Council and NRW have advised the residents of nine properties to evacuate their homes, as there is a concern that this area remains unstable with an immediate risk to properties and highways in the area."