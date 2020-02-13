Ceredigion Coastal Path: Section closed after falling away
- 13 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Part of a coastal path has been shut to the public after it crumbled away.
Council officials have shut the Ceredigion Coastal Path between Aberaeron and Aberarth and warned walkers to avoid the area.
A temporary diversion has been put in place until a new route is found long term.
Ceredigion County Council has put signs and barriers up and said there was a chance more of the path could fall away.