Image copyright Ceredigion council Image caption The Ceredigion Coastal Path forms part of the route around Wales' coast

Part of a coastal path has been shut to the public after it crumbled away.

Council officials have shut the Ceredigion Coastal Path between Aberaeron and Aberarth and warned walkers to avoid the area.

A temporary diversion has been put in place until a new route is found long term.

Ceredigion County Council has put signs and barriers up and said there was a chance more of the path could fall away.