Doctors' failure to give antibiotics to a three-month-old boy who died of sepsis "significantly contributed" to his death, an inquest has found.

Lewys Crawford, from Cardiff, died of meningococcal septicaemia at the University Hospital of Wales in 2019.

There was a seven-hour delay between his admission to hospital and him being given antibiotics.

Jurors at the inquest in Pontypridd on Friday found there were "multiple missed opportunities" in his care.

They found Lewys died as a result of "natural causes contributed to by neglect" at the Cardiff hospital and there were "gross failures" in his care.

When he was admitted in March 2019, nurses immediately suspected Lewys had sepsis but doctors did not, the inquest had heard.

Lewys died a day after he was taken to A&E

He should have been given antibiotics within an hour of being seen, but it took about seven hours for him to receive the drugs, after being initially wrongly diagnosed with a viral illness.

Lewys was finally diagnosed with sepsis about eight hours after he arrived at hospital just after 20:00 GMT.

The inquest heard there were several missed opportunities to administer life-saving antibiotics.

On Thursday, Jennifer Evans, a consultant paediatrician who investigated Lewys' death, apologised to his parents.

There were 20 patients in paediatric A&E at the time, and two children were "more unwell" than him, the hearing had been told.

Image caption Aidan Crawford and Kirsty Link lost their son Lewys when he was three months old

The jury spokesman said there was "a failure to treat Lewys with antibiotics", and this "significantly contributed to Lewys' death".

He said there was a "gross failure up to and including 23:30 GMT on 21 March".

Coroner Graeme Hughes told the inquest there were "no systemic failures" at the hospital based on the evidence.