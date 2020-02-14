Image copyright Google Image caption New operators will be sought for these toilets in Brecon and others in Ystradgynlais

The last two public toilets owned by Powys County Council could close in a bid to save more than £45,000.

The Brecon and Ystradgynlais bus station facilities could be offered to community councils or groups as the authority faces £11m cuts this year.

Cabinet member Heulwen Hulme said the toilets would stay open for a year to allow discussions to take place.

Labour group leader Matthew Dorrance asked how the budget cut would support the council's public toilet strategy.

The proposal from the highways, transport and recycling service would save £3,000 in 2020/21 and nearly £43,000 in 2021/22.

Department bosses warned that if new operators could not be found, the toilets would close.

Councillor Dorrance questioned the plan, saying: "The council's own public toilet strategy notes that 'The provision of publicly accessible toilets is essential to ensuring people's wellbeing and their overall enjoyment of Powys, therefore long term solutions need to be developed in order to ensure future provision'."

"Will the cabinet explain how this budget cut proposal will enable the council to deliver on its public toilet strategy?"

In reply, Councillor Hulme said: "Many towns and communities have successfully operated toilet facilities for some years now, and we will be seeking early engagement to see if a suitable operating agreement could be reached ahead of next year."

The budget will be discussed at a full council meeting at the end of February and finalised a week later, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.