Image copyright Mandy Jones Image caption Head teacher Andrew Allman with some of the pupils who will be staying on over the holidays

Staff at a private school in Denbighshire have cancelled their holiday plans to protect their Chinese pupils from coronavirus.

Myddleton College in Denbigh will not close over half term or Easter as planned, so 40 pupils do not have to return to China and risk being exposed.

More than 1,300 people are now known to have died from the virus.

Head teacher Andrew Allman was due to fly to New York to celebrate his birthday.

"I and a number of staff have cancelled holidays so that we can be here for them and be available to reach out and support them at this difficult time, which naturally includes those who have important exams coming up in the summer," he said.

"The reaction of the parents has been twofold because naturally parents of British-based children were concerned about students returning from China after the holidays.

"They have been reassured and so have the parents of children from China who will now remain here and in the case of those taking exams not face disruption to their future plans."

Mr Allman said activities and trips had been scheduled for the pupils.

Pupil Martin Wong, 17, said: "We have been worried about the situation in China but now my parents' minds are at ease knowing I'm safe and being supported by the school and not at risk of contracting the virus."

Anna Zhang, 18, said: "We know our parents have been worried about the situation in China and how it would affect us if we had to go back and we are extremely thankful that we are able to stay on here with our friends."