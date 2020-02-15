Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NHS Wales apologised for any inconvenience

NHS Wales websites are back up and running after a fault made some unavailable.

Services affected by the problems on Friday included My Health Online, which allows patients to book appointments and order repeat prescriptions.

The Welsh Blood Service's site was also affected but access to key information on NHS Wales Direct was not.

The NHS Wales Informatics Service apologised "for any inconvenience caused".

The service tweeted at about 13:00 GMT to say "normal service" was restored.