Wales

In pictures: Storm Dennis batters Wales

  • 15 February 2020
Wales is being hit by strong winds and heavy rain, with the country set for another weekend of flooding and transport disruption.

High water levels in the River Usk Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption High water levels in the River Usk in Brecon
Criccieth Image copyright Sarah Parry
Image caption Waves crash the seafront at Criccieth
A wave crashes on to the front at Aberystwyth Image copyright Rose Voon
Image caption Waves crash on to the front at Aberystwyth
People watch waves and rough seas pound against the harbour wall at Porthcawl Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Image caption People watch waves and rough seas pound against the harbour wall at Porthcawl
Aberystwyth Image copyright Scott Waby
Image caption Aberystwyth Promenade has been battered with waves
Llanrwst Image copyright Gwydyr
Image caption River levels are high in Llanrwst
Pedestrians walk along the promenade as huge waves crash Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl
Flooded areas Image copyright Matthew Horwood
Image caption Flooding has been caused near the River Usk
Debris Image copyright Paul Luger, The New Inn, Amroth
Image caption The waves have washed debris on to the road at Amroth, Pembrokeshire

