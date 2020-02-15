In pictures: Storm Dennis batters Wales

Wales is being hit by strong winds and heavy rain, with the country set for another weekend of flooding and transport disruption.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption High water levels in the River Usk in Brecon

Image copyright Sarah Parry Image caption Waves crash the seafront at Criccieth

Image copyright Rose Voon Image caption Waves crash on to the front at Aberystwyth

Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire Image caption People watch waves and rough seas pound against the harbour wall at Porthcawl

Image copyright Scott Waby Image caption Aberystwyth Promenade has been battered with waves

Image copyright Gwydyr Image caption River levels are high in Llanrwst

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Flooding has been caused near the River Usk

Image copyright Paul Luger, The New Inn, Amroth Image caption The waves have washed debris on to the road at Amroth, Pembrokeshire

All pictures are subject are subject to copyright.