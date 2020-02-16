Image copyright @gtfm1079 Image caption The River Taff running through Treforest, near Pontypridd, on Sunday morning

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for prolonged periods of heavy rain in south Wales on Sunday until 11:00 GMT.

The alert means there is a "danger to life" and it covers nine council areas including Neath Port Talbot.

Natural Resources Wales has issued 76 flood warnings and two severe warnings, also meaning a danger to life.

Gwent Police has advised residents in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

In Rhondda Cynon Taff, Pontypridd and Taff's Well have also been badly affected by floods with cars and streets under water.

Image copyright Kayleigh Smith Image caption Nantgarw has also been hit hard by flood waters

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council has also set up "emergency centres" at Merthyr and Aberfan Leisure Centre for residents affected by the weather.

And villagers in Tonna near Neath, were evacuated by bus on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, residents of Skenfrith are being advised to go to Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

"Should residents refuse to leave they are advised to move to the upstairs of their property," said Gwent Police in a statement.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said there was "potential for significant impacts across Wales".

Its severe warnings cover the River Neath at Aberdulais and the River Taff at Pontypridd.

It comes after Storm Ciara caused disruption last weekend.

Traffic Wales has said many roads have been blocked by floods overnight.

On Saturday, the River Usk burst its banks at a number of locations in Powys, prompting advise from officials not to drive through flood water.

What areas are affected?

Image caption Villagers in Tonna near Neath were evacuated by bus on Sunday morning

The Met Office red severe weather warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Torfaen.

They also warn of prolonged, heavy rain until mid-morning, easing slowly into the middle of the day, with up to 140mm of rain over higher ground in south Wales.

An amber warning predicting severe rain is in place until 15:00 Sunday and covers other local authority areas in Wales.

Up to 40mm of rain is widely expected to fall and up to 120mm on higher ground.

Image caption Ambulance and car stranded in floodwater near Nantgarw roundabout at Taff's Wells

There is also a yellow "be prepared" warning for strong winds that covers all of Wales and runs until 12:00.

However, it lasts until noon on Monday for Anglesey, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Dennis brings havoc to Wales

What has happened so far?

Fire crews have been pumping out flooded houses at Cwm, Blaenau Gwent and Argoed, Caerphilly county.

Sports fixtures have been hit by the storm and floods and fallen trees have closed numerous roads.

North Wales Police told people on Twitter to only venture out if "absolutely necessary".

High winds closed the M4 from junction 41 to 42 in both directions with traffic diverted off the motorway by the old Briton Ferry Bridge.

TfW has made alterations to a large number of routes for the weekend and Monday, with some stops on journeys being missed out.

Those affected include Birmingham to Aberystwyth, Cardiff to Holyhead, and Manchester to Carmarthen, with full details online.