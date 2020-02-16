In pictures: Storm Dennis brings flooding to Wales

Overnight flooding has caused devastation to parts of Wales, with the Met Office issuing a red "danger to life" weather warning for prolonged periods of heavy rain in south Wales.

Image copyright Tom Martin/Wales News Service Image caption Vehicles were submerged when River Taff in Nantgarw burst its banks

Image copyright Bronwyn Phillips Image caption Cars are submerged in flood water in Pontypridd

Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd is affected

Image copyright @GTFM1079 Image caption The River Taff running through Treforest, near Pontypridd

Image copyright Caroline/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption More cars are stranded in Mountain Ash

Image caption A car park in Pontypridd is submerged with flood water

Image caption Houses are submerged in Pontypridd

Image caption Flooding onto Hailey Park near Llandaff

Image caption Underwater... Machen Rugby Club's ground on Sunday morning

Image copyright Tracey Newman Image caption Cars are submerged in Nantgarw

Image copyright Georgina Jeremiah Image caption A car tries to get through water in Newgale, Pembrokeshire

