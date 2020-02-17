Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bowling club in Taff's Wells was surrounded by water

In a community where many families have lost everything, villagers have filled the local rugby club with donations.

After the river burst its banks during Storm Dennis, people in Taff's Well wanted to do something to ease the "heartbreak and devastation" felt by their neighbours.

The local rugby door initially opened its doors for people needing a hot shower, food or drink.

Following a Facebook appeal residents then started bringing donations.

Even though the rain still lashed down and wind howled on Sunday, people arrived with items from nappies to dog food to toothpaste.

There were also sleeping bags, mops, buckets, soft toys, blankets, clothes, pillows and anything those affected may need.

And the community spirit ran even deeper - three miles down the road and usually rivals on the pitch, Pentyrch RFC also sent five van-loads of donations.

Image caption The rugby club conservatory was filled with bedding and other items

Taff's Well RFC manager Tracy Smith said: "It was a little bit mad.

"The community came together yesterday - we put a post out asking for any help, if you could pop it down to the rugby club.

"We also opened if you needed shelter, a tea, coffee. It was pretty cut off yesterday. We were watching people trying to escape from their houses."

Image caption Tracy Smith opened the rugby club's doors to help local people who were affected

She said she had never seen flooding "of this magnitude" before.

"I was talking to a chap and he said the last time there was flooding like this through the village was in the 1960s," she said.

The donations continue to come in and volunteers will spend Monday creating food packages and giving clothing and other items to families affected.

Ms Smith said community spirit in the village was "alive and well".

Image caption Food packages will be created for people who have been badly affected

Volunteer Michelle Bartlett said: "It's just devastating.

"Yesterday I was here all day and today I've roped the kids in to help. We're all doing what we can."

Image caption Nappies, toothpaste and toiletries are some of the items donated