Storm Dennis: Floods destroy Taff's Well nursery children's work
Owners of a family-run nursery submerged in flood-water when Storm Dennis hit say they are heartbroken after all the children's work was lost.
More than a month's worth of rain fell in parts of Wales in 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.
In Taff's Well, near Cardiff, the Little Friends Playgroup was submerged to its roof.
Lauren Forward, who runs the nursery, said the children's work was irreplaceable.
"We have no idea what anything is going to be like inside, I have just got an image in my head of everything floating around," said Ms Forward, who runs the nursery with her mother.
"We have lost the children's files, all their hard work."
A fundraising page has been set up for the nursery, with parents saying they would struggle to find alternative childcare.
Ms Forward said she had woken up on Sunday morning to messages saying the nursery was underwater following heavy rainfall on Saturday night.
"We did not believe it at first, and then we saw the pictures, and we went down there and saw it for ourselves, and it was literally just submerged to the roof," she told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales.
"It is so unclear right now, that is more worrying than anything, we just want to get stuck in, and start cleaning up."
Natural Resources Wales said the scale of flooding was "unprecedented" and there had been a "huge" amount of rain.
Businesses and homeowners in parts of the Rhondda valley and Powys are facing a massive clean-up task after rivers burst their banks, flooded streets and damaged roads and bridges.
Crowdfunding pages have been set up to raise money for those affected and people have been sending donations to those forced to leave their homes.
In Pontypridd, businesses and residents are counting the cost of the damage after the River Taff burst its banks.
A clean-up operation is underway at Clwb y Bont where the owners said they had been met with a "scene of devastation" in a Facebook post.
Workers are trying to clear the town's Post Office after it was left underwater but it is unclear when it will re-open.
Nigel Bonetto was woken up by his dog barking on Sunday morning, moments later water was flooding through his front door, with water levels reaching up to the light fittings.
He had just finished fitting a new oak floor in his house in Nantgarw and said all the plasterwork had blown and the flooring had warped.
"I'm going to try and tidy it up a little bit to get the process going. I can see me being out of my house for quite a while. I'm gutted, gutted," he said.