Penarth homes evacuated as bomb disposal team sent

  • 17 February 2020
Barry Road Image copyright Google
Image caption A section of Barry Road in Penarth has been shut

A road has been shut and homes evacuated after military ordnance was found at a home in Penarth.

The weaponry was found in at Barry Road in Cogan, and a bomb disposal team is attending.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated and the road is closed between the junction with Penarth Road and the turning into Llandough.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

