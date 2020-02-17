Penarth homes evacuated as bomb disposal team sent
- 17 February 2020
A road has been shut and homes evacuated after military ordnance was found at a home in Penarth.
The weaponry was found in at Barry Road in Cogan, and a bomb disposal team is attending.
A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated and the road is closed between the junction with Penarth Road and the turning into Llandough.
Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.