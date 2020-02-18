Image caption A rest centre has been set up for people in Monmouth who have been evacuated from their homes

There are two severe flood warnings - meaning a danger to life - and the River Wye has reached a record high in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Homes were evacuated on Monday night and the river's water levels at Monmouth reached 7.13m (23ft) by 7:15 GMT on Tuesday.

The last recorded highest level was in 2002 when it peaked at 6.48m (21ft).

More rain is forecast with a Met Office yellow warning issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Monmouthshire council has set up an evacuation centre at the Shire Hall in Monmouth for residents.

Image caption The River Wye reached a record high on Tuesday morning in Monmouth

Image caption There are two severe flood warnings on the River Wye

A major stretch of A40 from Monmouth to Ross on Wye has been closed due to flooding.

Gwent Police urged motorists not to attempt to drive on the closed A40 between Monmouth and Ross on Wye, saying it was "too dangerous to pass".

Rail passengers have been told to expect a third day of significant disruption.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said there had been significant damage to the network and urged people to check before they travel.

A major incident was declared in south Wales on Sunday following landslips and unprecedented flooding.

Elsewhere in Wales, residents are continuing the clean-up after the storm led to widespread flooding and disruption continues with roads and rail lines blocked.

TfW customer delivery director Bethan Jelfs said: "It is inevitable that some services on Tuesday morning will be subject to disruption which will result in delays and cancellations.

"Where trains are cancelled or terminating short of destination, every effort will be made to provide a rail replacement bus service wherever possible.

"Some roads are also subject to delays too as a result of flooding and related damage, and journeys may take significantly longer than is usual on many routes."

Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption More rail delays and cancellations are inevitable, says Transport for Wales

Disrupted rail services:

Cardiff Valley Lines: All lines north of Pontypridd (including Aberdare, Merthyr and Treherbert) are closed

Aberdare: Likely to be closed for a number of days, rail replacement bus service in place

Treherbert: Likely to remain closed on Tuesday, rail replacement bus service in place

Ebbw Vale: Line closed following a landslip but may reopen on Tuesday afternoon

Newport - Hereford: Line currently closed, services on the Marches line will be replaced by a rail replacement bus service due to flooding

Heart of Wales line: Closed but may reopen on Tuesday afternoon

Conwy Valley: Line closed, a rail replacement bus service will operate between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog until further notice

Cambrian Line: Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth will remain closed on Tuesday with a rail replacement bus service in place. Line may reopen later

The Cambrian Coastline: Machynlleth - Pwllheli will remain closed on Tuesday with rail replacement bus service in place but may reopen later

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Up to 100mm of rain is expected on Wednesday

Weather warnings

Up to 100mm (3.9in) of rain could fall across Wales between Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office has said.

The affected local authority areas are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

On Tuesday morning, there were four flood warnings - meaning immediate action is needed - on the River Ritec at Tenby, River Monow at Skenfrith and Osbaston and the Lower Dee Valley between Llangollen and Wrexham.