Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd was left under water after heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday

The damage and disruption caused by the recent storms will be discussed at a Welsh Government summit later.

Representatives from councils, emergency services, businesses and voluntary groups will take part.

Officials believe more than 800 homes and businesses have been affected by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has promised up to £10m for flood-hit homes and businesses.

There is a further warning of rain - including in south Wales, which saw most of the damage from Storm Dennis.

It will be in place from 18:00 GMT until 15:00 on Thursday.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for Wednesday and Thursday

Announcing the cash funding on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford said he would consult councils to find the best way to assist both insured and uninsured residents.

He said: "It's going to be rough and ready because we want to do it quickly, and if you're doing it quickly there's bound to be a bit of rough justice in it.

"We've got a pretty good idea of the number of houses that were flooded across Wales. We're looking to see the cut between those people who have got insurance and who haven't got insurance.

"We hope to be able to offer some help to everybody because even if you've got insurance there is a delay in getting it and we want to be able to help families who need it now."

He said more than 800 homes and businesses had been affected.

However, not all the damage has been accounted for, and that figure could rise.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Storm Dennis saw parks flooded, including in Brecon

Image copyright Lee Dainton Image caption This football pitch in Cwmbran turned into a boating lake for this canoeist

The summit comes after Plaid Cymru accused the Welsh Government of not spending enough on flood defence.

Mr Drakeford accused Plaid leader Adam Price of trying to make "political capital out of misery".

The meeting at the Welsh Government offices in Cardiff's Cathays Park will be attended by Mr Drakeford, Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths, Local Government Minister Julie James, and council leaders.

Natural Resources Wales, the emergency services, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and trade union representatives will also take part.

The agencies will discuss how best to co-ordinate their response to the extreme weather events.

The storms caused cancellations and delays with transport, and roads were blocked by floods and landslips.

Natural Resources Wales said 163mm (6.5in) of rain had fallen in the 48 hours between lunchtime on Friday and Sunday and described the scale of flooding as "unprecedented".

Image caption Around 800 homes and businesses have been hit by the two storms

