Image caption Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said closing the school in Bodffordd was "not necessary"

A "change of tack" is needed over plans to close two schools as part of a £16m revamp, an assembly member has said.

Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said closing schools in Bodffordd and Talwrn on the island was "not necessary".

It is part of a wider scheme to build a "desperately needed" school in Llangefni, which will see the two village schools absorbed into larger ones.

Anglesey council said it was not in a position to respond to the claims.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Campaigners failed in an attempt to stop the council's planned closure of Bodffordd school in January

The plan involves a new Ysgol Corn Hir in Llangefni, which would absorb the school in Bodffordd, while Ysgol Talwrn would be merged with Ysgol y Graig.

Campaigners have previously said closing the schools would impact Welsh-speaking communities.

'Vibrant'

The Plaid Cymru AM said the current school in Llangefni was "overflowing" and pupils were "suffering", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But he said closing the school in Bodffordd was unnecessary.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: "Bodffordd is also a vibrant, full school. So in recent weeks, I've argued the case with the council to put on the table a plan to simply build a new Corn Hir, whilst recognising the important place Ysgol Gymuned Bodffordd has within its community."

Campaigner Gareth Parry said: "This isn't a fight between Bodffordd and Llangefni. We accept the problems facing Corn Hir and back a new building there, they need it.

"But it needn't mean you have to shut our school. This is an unfair offer."

Isle of Anglesey council said it could not respond due to the consultation process still being active.