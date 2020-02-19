Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flood warnings remain in force for some rivers in Wales

Flood-hit communities are braced for more heavy rain as the clean-up continues in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged after river levels hit record highs in parts of south and mid Wales.

Another yellow weather warning for rain and numerous flood warnings are in place for Wednesday.

They cover areas where hundreds of homes have already been evacuated following the "unprecedented" flooding.

The Met Office yellow warning for rain - which means there is a chance flooding could occur - is in place from 15:00 GMT on Wednesday until 14:00 on Thursday.

A Welsh Government summit is being held with councils and other agencies.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for Wednesday and Thursday

There are five flood warnings in force in Wales, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required.

Four of those in Monmouthshire with another in Llangollen, Denbighshire.

Natural Resources Wales said 163mm (6.5in) of rain had fallen in the 48 hours between lunchtime on Friday and Sunday and described the scale of flooding as "unprecedented".

It said engineers had been checking flood defences and carrying out urgent repairs and clearing blockages, and were prepared for the further rain following weeks of bad weather.

Parts of the south Wales Valleys were badly hit, and major clean-up operations are continuing in communities including Pontypridd, while Taff's Well, and Nantgarw were also badly affected.

Hundreds of people are staying in a community centre, hotels or with friends after river levels reached record highs in Monmouth on Tuesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cars abandoned due to the flooding of the River Wye in Monmouth are being recovered on Wednesday

Water levels on the River Usk remain high with standing flood water still posing a potential danger, the council has said.

Monmouthshire council said there were concerns about potential job losses on the Treforest Industrial Estate where up to 400 businesses were affected by flooding, including a brewery and a factory producing food for the bakers Greggs.

Image caption Sandbags on the Teddy Bear Bridge in Ystradgynlais, Powys, after part of the bridge collapsed on Tuesday

The Prince of Wales is due to visit Pontypridd on Friday to speak to home owners who were forced to leave their properties when the floods hit - and the rescuers who saved them from the rising waters.

But people have been warned not to risk their safety during the clean-up.

South Wales Fire and Rescue said some people had been using gas powered heaters to dry out their flooded homes and businesses, which could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Travel disruption

The storms caused cancellations and delays with transport, and roads were blocked by floods and landslips.

A number of roads around Wales remain closed following the floods at the weekend.

Train services remain seriously affected with a number of lines closed due to track damage.

Transport for Wales has also warned journeys may take "significantly longer" with bus replacement services also affected by flooding.

"The rail network is significantly damaged in places and with additional damage to roads and limited replacement road transport available to us, it's inevitable that some services will be subject to disruption which will result in delays and cancellations," said customer delivery director, Bethan Jelfs.