A retired bus driver has told how he fought off a would-be robber at a cash machine.

Trevor Weston, 77, said he got £20 out from a cash machine in Cardiff when the man threatened to stab him.

But instead of handing over the money, Mr Weston put up his fists and said: "Do you want some of this, pal?".

South Wales Police appealed for information about the would-be robbery at Sainsbury's in Roath on 5 February, which was caught on CCTV.

Mr Weston, from Tremorfa, said: "I got out my £20 and had just put my wallet back in my pocket when this bloke - this thing - came from nowhere, grabbed me and said, 'give me your money or I'll stab you'.

"When he demanded I hand over my money, I replied, 'you what? Do you want some of this, pal?' and I put up my guard.

"Actually, it's a good job there's no sound on that video because I probably turned the air blue with what I really said."

'He looked stunned'

Mr Weston said he could only punch left handed after previously suffering a broken shoulder.

He said: "I cracked him a couple of times and he looked stunned, like he couldn't believe what I was doing.

"And, to be honest, neither could I.

"I've never had a fight in my life, even when I was dealing with troublemakers on the buses years ago.

"If anyone got on who was drunk, aggressive and refusing to pay, I'd go, 'just go and sit down, mate' - it wasn't worth the hassle."

"I've been expecting the adrenaline to kick in at some stage and for my hands to start shaking, but no, nothing.

"I only realised afterwards that the bloke had been holding a pencil, not a knife."

Mr Weston said he was told by officers the man could still have hurt him with the pencil, which was against his neck at one point.