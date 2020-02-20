Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Sheen, from Port Talbot, said his friends and family had been affected by the floods

Actor Michael Sheen has launched a fundraising appeal after being "heartbroken" by the damage caused by Storm Dennis.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged across Wales after more than a month's worth of rain fell in 48 hours.

Sheen, from Port Talbot, said members of his family and friends had been affected.

He is one of many to have set up crowdfunding appeals and donation drives as the clean-up continues.

"All across Wales, and south Wales in particular, communities have been hit by Storm Dennis and the flooding it has caused," the Twilight and Good Omens star wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

"But as upsetting as it is to see these images of devastation caused by the floods, I'm also reminded of why I love this nation so much.

"I see people working together to help their friends and neighbours. I see communities coming together and helping one another. I see people on the frontline doing everything they can to support those families whose lives have been turned upside down in the last few days."

Mr Sheen's appeal comes as donations continue to pour in to those affected by the flooding, with community centres filling with clothing and cleaning products sent from across the country.

Numerous crowdfunding pages have been set up and fundraising concerts are being organised after live music venues were damaged.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roads and gardens in Crickhowell, Powys, were turned into lakes, after the River Usk burst its banks

Meanwhile Welsh referee Nigel Owens offered to donate rugby shirts and boots to help raise cash for rugby clubs whose pitches and club houses were flooded.

"I'm aware there are many crowdfunding campaigns already live for specific causes, please do continue to donate to these," Sheen added.

"Anything anyone can give, big or small, will be hugely appreciated and help tremendously with those who are working around the clock to bring people to safety."