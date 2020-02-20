Elis Wyn Owen named as baby killed in A55 lorry crash
- 20 February 2020
A 21-month-old baby who died in a crash on the A55 has been named as Elis Wyn Owen from Anglesey.
Elis died after a Ford Mondeo and a lorry crashed near Gwalchmai, Anglesey, at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday.
The child's mother, who was a front seat passenger, was also injured in the crash remains in a critical condition in a hospital in Stoke.
The male driver of the car was uninjured.