Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd was left under water after heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday

The Prince of Wales will meet flood victims during a visit to south Wales later.

Storm Dennis hit more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Rhondda Cynon Taff alone after heavy rain last week.

Prince Charles will visit Pontypridd town centre, parts of which were left under water after days of rain.

He will meet the owners of the Clwb y Bont Welsh language club, which was badly affected by the storm, during a visit that was already planned.

The prince had already been due to visit the Aston Martin factory in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, where the company launched its first Wales-made car in November.

Other engagements include the Marie Curie Hospice in Penarth and the official opening of a train-making factory in Newport.

He also has a scheduled trip to Cardiff Airport's British Airways maintenance centre to mark the company's 100th anniversary.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Charles attended a dedication service in Llandaff Catherdral during a visit last summer

The prince added a trip to Pontypridd to the itinerary.

As the recovery operation continued across Wales, a yellow be prepared warning for rain was issued for Thursday.

Forecasters said a month's worth of rain could have fallen on north Wales in 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.