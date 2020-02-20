Image copyright Google maps Image caption The Hafan y Mor site has benefited from more than £13m investment

A holiday park has created 40 new jobs after a successful year.

Haven's Hafan y Mor Holiday Park in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, said the roles would include a range of park functions including security, accommodation, leisure and catering.

This will take the number of permanent team members at the park to more than 100.

The park has benefited from a recent investment of more than £13m.

The last year has seen the development of the new Dragon Lakes Adventure Village and the Coasthouse restaurant, Glendower pub and new owners' facilities. The investment followed work on the new swimming pool complex.

General manager Andrew Baker said the annualised roles would provide further stability to a number of local people who have worked at the park.

"The new contracts will provide more stability for local people and provide them with the opportunity to be part of a bigger leisure company which has great development opportunities, should they wish to build their career further in the tourism industry," he said.