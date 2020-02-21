M4 traffic: 14-mile queues after hay bales shed in Cardiff
21 February 2020
Traffic is queuing for 14 miles on the M4 after a load of hay bales fell off a vehicle on the motorway in Cardiff.
One lane is closed on the westbound carriageway from the Castleton Interchange at junction 29 to junction 30 with the A4232 Pentwyn link road.
Congestion is back as far as Junction 23A for Magor services in Monmouthshire and the A48 at Spytty Retail Park is slow due to increased traffic.
Traffic service Inrix said travel time is about 35 minutes.