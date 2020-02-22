Image copyright Google Image caption A sign has been put up near the site opposing the plans

Controversial plans to build a drive-thru McDonald's and Costa coffee shop in Carmarthenshire have been approved following a planning appeal.

Draycott Investments and Developments' proposals to develop land on the outskirts of St Clears were rejected by councillors in September.

But a planning inspector has overturned that decision on appeal.

About 270 people sent letters to the council objecting to the plans, next to the St Clears roundabout on the A40.

The original application was refused on the grounds the land was outside the boundaries of the county council's local development plan for such developments.

But the planning inspector's report said the "council's opposition to the proposal based on its location outside the defined development limit is negated by the proposal's clear locational requirements linked to the strategic road network".

The developers previously said about 80 new jobs will be created by the venture.