A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a three-car crash in Cardiff.

A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday morning on Newport Road, at the bottom of Rumney Hill.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. The 35-year-old has been released under investigation.

South Wales Police is seeking witnesses to the crash, which closed the road until the early afternoon.

The collision involved a grey Renault Megane, a blue Volkswagen Touareg, and a white Volvo 940.