Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the magistrates' court in Church Street, according to police

A pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 53-year-old man was hit by a white Suzuki Swift car in Church Street in Llanelli at about 20:15 GMT on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man had suffered fatal injuries.

Officers from the police force appealed for any witnesses or anyone who had dashcam footage from around the time of the crash to contact them.