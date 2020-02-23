Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph/Eglwysbach Medical Practice Image caption Eglwysbach Medical Practice is located in the former Welsh Wesleyan Methodist chapel

A flood-hit GP surgery has called for a public inquiry into planning for extreme weather in Wales.

Eglwysbach Surgery in Pontypridd, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, which has 9,000 patients, was damaged in the wake of storms Ciara and Dennis and will be affected "for months".

Partner Dr Zoё Morris-Williams said: "We need to be better prepared."

The Welsh Government said £10m had been provided across Wales to help and more funding may be sought from Westminster.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has been asked to comment.

Storm Dennis hit more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Rhondda Cynon Taff alone with heavy rain last week.

Eglwysbach's main practice in Berw Road was forced to close, with only emergency appointments and prescriptions available at its other surgeries in Ynysybwl and Church Village.

The ground floor is badly damaged, with the main office, printers, computers, downstairs toilet, consulting rooms, phone lines and electricity affected.

The filing rooms where the notes were kept is also "ruined".

"It's had a massive affect on our patients. A lot have been affected at their homes. It was like a tsunami. Must be horrific," Dr Morris-Williams said.

Image caption Eglwysbach surgery, on the left, sits beside the River Taff

Image copyright Eglwysbach Medical Practice Image caption The floods affected the surgery's main office, printers, computers, downstairs toilet, consulting rooms, phone lines and electricity

While staff at the surgery are hoping to re-open partially on Monday, the surgery will not be able to process prescriptions and Dr Morris-Williams said it would take months for it to return to normal.

"The severity of the flooding this winter across Wales merits a public inquiry," she added.

"We need to understand why this has happened. We need to be better prepared. It's not OK for this destruction to happen and for businesses and communities to pick up the pieces."

Rhondda Cynon Taff was hit hard by the extreme weather, with the council estimating that damage to its infrastructure alone could cost up to £30m.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said it had been "working around the clock with partner agencies to keep people safe and informed" since the storms and resulting floods.

"We have made available £10m to deal with the immediate impact of the storms," they added.

"This funding is being made available for the initial response, while work to assess the overall impact and cost of the damage continues. This will determine what further financial support is needed and, depending on the scale of those costs, we would look to the UK government to provide resources."