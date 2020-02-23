Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Italian conductor Carlo Rizzi learnt to speak Welsh while serving as the music director of Welsh National Opera between 1992 and 2001

A conductor has twice stopped an opera in Cardiff after mobile phones rang in the audience.

Carlo Rizzi was conducting Welsh National Opera's new production of Verdi's Les Vêpres Sicilienes, at Donald Gordon Theatre at the Wales Millennium Centre on Saturday night.

Audience members said Rizzi twice stopped and spoke to the audience about the distraction it caused.

Welsh National Opera (WNO) has been asked to comment.

'Phone miscreants'

David Jackson, a BBC employee who was in the audience, said Rizzi was applauded after bemoaning the interruption caused by mobile phones.

He said: "I spoke to Carlo afterwards and congratulated him on the performance, but also on tackling the phone miscreants.

"He got a warm round of applause after he stopped and ticked off the audience member. Both incidents were right at the beginning of the show and all was well after that."

Based at the Wales Millennium Centre, the Donald Gordon Theatre is named after its patron, a South African businessman

Verdi's opera is based around true events in Sicily in 1282, and is sung by WNO in French in its new production directed by Sir David Pountney.

Another audience member confirmed the two instances of disruption caused by mobile phones.

Mr Jackson said his enjoyment of the opera was not affected by the interruptions.

"It was a wonderful performance of a comparatively rarely done piece of Verdi - the mobile phone business didn't detract."