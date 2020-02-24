Image copyright Tom Martin/Wales News Service Image caption Scenes such as this at Nantgarw were repeated across Rhondda Cynon Taff following Storm Dennis

A "cry of pain" to help "one of the country's poorest areas" with its £180m bill estimate to recover from flooding has been issued to the UK government.

It has been warned school budgets could be affected if Wales has to foot the bill to repair the south Wales valleys after Storm Dennis' "devastation".

Local MP Chris Bryant said Wales paying alone may "wipe out Welsh Government's capital budget" just in the Rhondda.

There are 15 flood warnings and 36 alerts in place across Wales.

The UK government said it had been communicating with councils, the Welsh Government and emergency services over flooding.

Image copyright Welsh Water Image caption Welsh Water had been using tankers after a treatment works in Monmouth was flooded

The centre of the Rhondda's county town Pontypridd was left under water after the River Taff burst its banks last Sunday and thousands were affected around the county by widespread flooding.

Key roads and rail lines remain shut and former valleys coal tip sites are being watched for potential landslide threats.

Footage of a landslip on a steep slag heap at Tylorstown has worried Rhondda Cynon Taf council chiefs so much that they are physically monitoring former coal sites in the county 24 hours a day.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heavy rain caused "multiple" floods and landslides, according to South Wales Police

The Welsh Government has pledged £10m to help towns like Pontypridd and Monmouth which were badly hit after nearby rivers burst their banks after their water hit record levels.

Now Welsh politicians have called on the new chancellor for a one-off grant of £30m to help pay for repair and restoration work across Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A boy wades towards a flooded alleyway in Pontypridd during Storm Dennis

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, they also want council tax and business rates suspended for a year in affected properties.

Council chiefs estimate £30m of infrastructure damage in Rhondda Cynon Taff alone - with the bill for private properties across the county "likely to run to nearly £150m pounds," according to RCT council leader Andrew Morgan.

The Welsh Government funds flood defences, flood clear-ups and funding to local authorities but tax relief is a UK government call.

"Wales took the brunt of the force of this storm and we would be wiping out all of our financial resources in one of the poorest areas of the country," Mr Bryant, the Rhondda MP, told BBC Radio Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As the flood water subsides - the cost to some affected Storm Dennis is clear

"In the normal course of things this would be funded by the Welsh Government. But you would be wiping out the entire capital allocation just by dealing with the problems in Rhondda Cynon Taff. That would mean no other work on things like schools for example.

"They have announced lots of extra money in England but there isn't a single consequential penny for Wales, which is the hardest hit part of the UK.

"The whole point of the 'United Kingdom' is that if one part of the UK suffers then the whole of the United Kingdom should step in to help."

Mr Bryant added he thinks Westminster "is open to the idea" for extra funding but wants the UK government to "step up".

About 550 homes were flooded across the county and Rhondda council bosses say they "currently have 50 families in temporary accommodation".

"The amount of damage is just something we haven't seen on this scale before," Mr Morgan told BBC Radio Wales.

Image caption Taff Street in Pontypridd was badly affected

"A lot of families don't have insurance and some businesses are being told by their insurance companies they aren't covered.

"Unless we have additional support families will be out of their homes for sometime, businesses could fold and people could lose their jobs."

Crowdfunding pages have already raised thousands for the flood-hit communities and a Valley Aid fundraising concert has been announced for next month, where Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield and Grammy award winner Amy Wadge will headline.

Film star Michael Sheen and Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones have between them raised more than £80,000 in online campaigns.

What's happening in other parts of Wales?

Caereinion High School near Welshpool, Powys, has decided to close today because flooded roads are preventing some teachers and pupils from getting in.

Meanwhile, running water to a town marooned by flooding has been restored after almost a week without supply on Monday.

Tankers and bottled water had supplied residents in Monmouth after the town's Mayhill treatment works was shut after becoming submerged after the Rivers Monnow and Wye burst their banks.

A UK government spokesperson said: "Whilst flood defences and the response to flooding in Wales are devolved, we will continue to engage with and support the Welsh Government on flood relief and coal tip safety."