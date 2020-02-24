Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joshua Pillinger, 24, died at the scene of the crash

A racing track operator has been fined £30,000 after an amateur driver died in a crash on its course.

Joshua Pillinger, 25, from Bristol crashed his car in Pontrhydfendigaid, Ceredigion, on 3 June 2018.

Swansea Crown Court heard there was no first aid equipment or information about the course provided at the track.

Mid Wales Activity Ltd admitted breaching health and safety regulations by failing to ensure the safety of non employees.

The court heard Mr Pillinger was driving his Mazda MX5, a gift from his father, with Kashelle Mathias in the passenger seat when he lost control while emerging from a right-hand bend.

The vehicle left an elevated section of the road and rolled over several times.

Ms Mathias was uninjured but Mr Pillinger died at the scene.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, said Ceredigion council had not been aware of the track until Dyfed Powys-Police told it about Mr Pillinger's death.

He said Martyn John Jones, a director of the company, had agreed to hire the unlicensed track to Pum Racing, a group of off-road racers from Bristol, and charged them £600.

He said a member of the group had asked him about fire extinguishers, but been told that they would cost more to hire even if they were not used.

He said the director had warned the member that he had filled in some potholes using tarmac and drivers should avoid the repairs.

An accident investigator from Dyfed-Powys Police, Aled Thomas, told the court the elevations of the track left drivers with little chance of getting back to the track - an average of 2.7m (9 ft) wide - if they made a mistake.

He said he would have liked to carry out skid tests, but considered it too dangerous.

Judge Keith Thomas said Mid Wales Activity Ltd had not carried out a risk assessment, had no first aid equipment and did not have a plan in place to deal with an accident.

He said it had failed to install warnings of bends, obstacles such as trees, and inclines.

He said he accepted the state of the track had not contributed to the accident, but said those who managed such facilities had a duty to reduce the risks involved to those using it.

He concluded: "This is about the failure of the company to manage and limit risk."