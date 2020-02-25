Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were taken to hospital following the crash on Monday

A driver has been arrested following a crash that left one person critically injured.

Emergency services were called to a three-car collision on the A483 Cadle, Swansea, near the M4 junction at about 22:30 GMT on Monday.

Two people were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.

A third person - a 20-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in custody.

The road was closed in both directions overnight but has since re-opened.

The crash involved a red Mini Cooper, a white BMW and a blue Ford Mondeo, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

South Wales Police is appealing for information.