Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found by workers arriving for their morning shifts

A teenager was killed in a "merciless, swift and bloody attack" after being chased through a town to a docklands yard, a murder trial has heard.

Harry Baker's body was found early on 28 August 2019 at a container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Newport Crown Court heard the 17-year-old, from Cardiff, was "ruthlessly hunted" by drug dealers who felt he was "on their turf" after selling in Barry.

Seven men and a 16-year-old boy deny murder.

One of the defendants, Leon Clifford, 22, has admitted manslaughter and told police he climbed into the compound and stabbed Harry.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said Harry's body was found by workers arriving for their early morning shifts.

He said: "Harry Baker was lying face down on the ground. He had been repeatedly stabbed and his clothing had been stripped from his body.

"He was brutally murdered.

'Determined killers'

"Harry Baker was deliberately targeted as a victim. He was ruthlessly hunted down by people who were determined to harm him."

Mr Lewis said Harry was chased "through the town for a distance of about a mile by an armed and deadly gang".

He added: "Harry took refuge in a secure compound and he no doubt thought he would be safe there but he was not. His killers were determined.

"They then subjected him to a swift, bloody and merciless attack before fleeing the scene."

The court heard the initial confrontation and chase was captured in part on CCTV and there were eyewitnesses to some of what happened.

Mr Lewis said the group had acted "in joint enterprise" to murder him.

He said: "All of them either themselves attacked and stabbed Mr Baker or otherwise they intentionally provided their encouragement and support to those who did. All of them are guilty of murder.

"They took umbrage because Harry Baker had ripped them off or had come on to their turf and stolen their business. And it is because of drugs that he was murdered."

Nathan Delafontaine, 32, Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Leon Symons, 21, Ryan Palmer, 33, and Peter McCarthy, 36, along with Mr Clifford and a 16-year-old boy all deny murder.

Six of them also deny violent disorder while Mr Evans denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.