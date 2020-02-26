Slow M4 traffic after five-vehicle crash near Cardiff
- 26 February 2020
A crash involving five vehicles has caused delays on the M4 around Cardiff during rush hour.
The incident happened at about 07:30 GMT on the eastbound carriageway between junction 34 (Miskin) and 33 (Cardiff West).
Congestion has been reported as far back as Pencoed at junction 35 with traffic moving slowly.
However, the vehicles have been moved on to the hard shoulder and all lanes have now reopened.