Image caption The owners have opened this week for half-term, saying the attraction would not survive otherwise

A High Court judge has said he would be worried about winding up a troubled zoo without knowing how the animals would be moved.

Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion is in court over a £75,000 tax bill.

It has faced a number of issues in recent years, including the deaths of two lynx and a temporary ban on housing dangerous animals.

Its barrister said it was looking at whether £85,000 in tax relief could be claimed which would pay off the debt.

Adjourning the hearing, Judge Clive Jones pointed out that despite that possibility "the debt is owed now" and said it would be "helpful" to consider an appropriate way to deal with the animals should the zoo close.

"It's different from a care home but it's the same principle, things are alive," he said.

"I would be very worried in making a winding-up order unless there's some investigation into how the animals will be moved."

Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption Lilleth the Eurasian lynx evaded traps put out to catch her after her escape in 2017

Problems for the zoo began in late 2017 when Lilleth the Eurasian lynx escaped and was shot dead by a marksman after being found at a nearby caravan site.

A second lynx, Nilly, also died in what owners called a "handling error".

Following these incidents, the zoo was initially banned from keeping dangerous animals. But in July 2018, it was handed a reprieve and given six months to hire a qualified, competent manager.

In January, it was served with a notice to shut its dangerous animal enclosures because of inadequate firearms arrangements.

But last week owners Tracy and Dean Tweedy reopened the attraction, apart from the lion area, for half-term, saying it would not survive otherwise.

The hearing will resume on 22 April.