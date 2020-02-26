Image copyright Google Image caption There are concerns about cars parking on the narrow road outside the school

Work costing £92,000 to improve road safety outside a village primary school will begin in the next few weeks.

It follows concern for children stepping out onto the narrow road outside Ysgol Tanygrisiau.

Gwynedd county councillor Annwen Daniels, who also chairs the school's governors, said cars parking on the road make the situation worse.

The improvements will include a new school entrance in a safer location and a disabled access ramp.

"The problem is that the school is situated on a single lane road," Councillor Daniels told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"In addition, cars park outside the school when picking up pupils, which adds to the concern we have for the safety of children at the entrance at the end of the school day."

The councillor praised council officers for winning grant funding for the work from the Welsh Government's Active Travel scheme.

"It is very good news for the village and brings peace of mind to school staff, governors and parents," she added.