Image copyright Met Office Image caption Two weather warnings are in place for the early hours of Thursday

Two weather warnings for snow have been issued across Wales overnight.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for north and mid Wales from 22:00 GMT on Wednesday until 10:00 on Thursday.

The warning includes Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

The Met Office issued a second yellow warning for snow, in place from midnight until 12:00 on Thursday for south and mid Wales.

It said Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil and Powys could be affected.

The forecaster said some roads and railways were likely to be disrupted.

It said this could lead to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.