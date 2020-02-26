Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found by workers arriving for their morning shifts

Jurors hearing the trial of eight people who deny murdering a teenager found dead at a docks in south Wales have been discharged.

The body of Harry Baker, 17, from Cardiff, was found at a container terminal in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, just before 06:00 BST on 28 August.

The trial, which began at Newport Crown Court this week, was halted on Wednesday afternoon for legal reasons.

The trial is set to be re-listed next week.

Judge Simon Picken told the jury: "Something that has happened means this trial cannot continue and I am going to have to discharge you.

"Because the case is going to have to be tried by another jury, I cannot explain the reasons why this trial has ended."

Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Peter McCarthy, 36, all of Barry, Leon Clifford, 22, Nathan Delafontaine, 32, Leon Symons, 21, all of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, all deny murder.

Six of them also deny violent disorder while Mr Evans denies a charge of assisting an offender.