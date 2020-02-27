Image copyright Hydro Industries Image caption Hydro Industries works with companies across the world on hi-tech water treatment

A Carmarthenshire engineering company is to create 50 jobs after securing a deal worth more than £150m to build a water treatment plant in Egypt.

Hydro Industries in Llanelli expect to create another 50 jobs abroad and secure work for the firm for a decade.

The plant will service an oil terminal on the Red Sea coast.

The contract will be signed at 10 Downing Street, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it showcased "the best of UK industry".

The company specialises in water purification and treatment technology and has worked on projects in Asia, the Middle East but also in Pembrokeshire.

The plant for East Gas Company, near the tourist town of Hurghada, when completed in 2021, will be able to process 55,000 tonnes of wastewater a day, making it one of the largest "produced water"' plants in the world.

'Safeguarding the planet'

Wayne Preece, chief executive of Hydro Industries, said: "The prospect of preserving a site of such natural wealth and beauty for future generations is a real privilege and our technology allows industrial progress alongside true high-tech environmental protection."

He said the deal would help the company capitalise on its breaking into a worldwide market valued at over $14bn a year.

The deal will be signed later in Downing Street, with Mr Johnson saying: "This is exactly the type of contract in the post Brexit era that showcases the best of UK industry.

"Hydro is an innovative technology company who are hungry to take their products and services to the world and helping to clean-up and safeguard our precious planet whilst creating jobs back home".