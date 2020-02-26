Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dean Short was a father to two daughters

A 54-year-old pedestrian died when he was hit by a car on Anglesey.

Dean Short was struck by a black Ford Fiesta on the A5 London Road in Holyhead at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, North Wales Police said.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Short, of Rhiwlas, Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute, Mr Short's sister Kerys, said he was a "kind and considerate" man who had "touched so many hearts".

She said a piece of her heart had been "lost forever", adding: "He leaves behind his two beautiful daughters, Meleri and Beca, who he adored and spoke of so often.

"He was the best brother anyone could have wished for.

"He touched so many people's hearts and was always kind and considerate to others. His legacy was 'be kind to others'."

The female driver of the Fiesta was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The road was initially closed but then re-opened shortly after midnight.

Sgt Trystan Bevan appealed for anybody who witnessed the crash or who saw Mr Short walking between Tesco and the scene of the collision between 18:30 and 19:00 to come forward.