Snowdon phone mast plans expected to be refused

Image copyright PA | Nick Potts Image caption The Home Office wants to put a phone mast on a Snowdon path

Home Office plans to build a 10m-tall phone mast by a path up Snowdon are expected to be rejected.

The UK Government wants to build the enormous post at the foot of the Pyg Track at Pen y Pass.

The idea is that coverage for the emergency services on the A4086 will be boosted.

But a report to Snowdonia Park Authority officers says the timber-clad pole "would cause significant harm to the landscape of the national park".

Natural Resources Wales advise the authority on landscape matters.

It said the two-pronged mast would "unacceptably intrude upon walkers approaching the Pyg track and upon the dramatic skyline view of the north ridge of Crib Goch".

Negotiations have been ongoing with Scottish Power as part of a programme to remove overhead lines and poles between Nant Peris and Pen y Pass and lay cables underground.

"This will undoubtedly declutter and improve the landscape of the area," said the report.

"Granting this [application] does risk undermining or conflicting [with] the work that has been ongoing with Scottish Power."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The post would sit at the the foot of the Pyg Track at Pen y Pass

Home Office agents said the site was chosen because there is a "large hole" in service levels across the area.

The Pen y Pass site would provide uninterrupted coverage along the A4086, which runs from Caernarfon, up the Llanberis Pass and past Llynnau Mymbyr to join the A5 at Capel Curig.

Nearby Gorphwysfa Youth Hostel was considered but proved too problematic.

Recommending refusal, officers say they "fully recognise" the importance of providing coverage for the emergency services.

They said: "However, care needs to be taken when the site is located within a National Park where the highest priority needs to be given to the protection and enhancement of the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage."