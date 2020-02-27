Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Part of the 55-mile long trail runs through Cardiff's Bute park - linking the city centre with surrounding areas

A police force has been accused of "victim shaming" by a leading cycling body following a spate of robberies on a popular bike trail.

There have been seven robberies on the Taff Trail in Cardiff over the past month-and-a-half.

South Wales Police has encouraged people to stick to "well-lit, busy roads" at night.

Cycling UK Wales' Gwenda Owen said police should be addressing the crime - not discouraging trail users at night.

"The police message that went out is unfortunate," said Ms Owen, Wales engagement officer for the cycling campaign group.

"It's victim shaming - it's not addressing the problem.

"I think it needs to be policed. The problem needs to be resolved."

South Wales Police did not respond to requests for a response to Ms Owen's comments but reiterated its advice.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Part of the Taff Trail links Llandaff with the city centre, through Bute Park

The Taff Trail runs for 55 miles (88.5km) from Merthyr Tydfil through to Cardiff.

Ms Owen said the trail was a "vital route" for active travel in the city.

The robberies on the trail have all taken place during darkness, towards the city-centre stretch of the trail.

The Cardiff section runs from Castell Coch, down through Radyr to Whitchurch, Llandaff and on to the city centre through Bute Park before on to Cardiff Bay.

After concerns were flagged about the number of robberies, South Wales Police said it was stepping up patrols in the area.

"But we'd also urge everyone to take normal precautions whenever they're walking in unlit or poorly-lit areas," it added.

"In the hours of darkness, we always encourage people to stick to well-lit, busy roads."

It led to Cardiff Metropolitan University telling students and staff on social media to use "alternative routes in and out of the city at this time".