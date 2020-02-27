Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dean Short was a father to two daughters

Police are appealing for a man who gave first aid to a dying pedestrian to come forward.

Dean Short, 54, was struck by a black Ford Fiesta on the A5 London Road in Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Short, of Rhiwlas, Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe a man who provided first aid to Mr Short at the scene may have vital information.

Sgt Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We know this man tried to help the victim and therefore we believe he may have important information that can help us progress with our inquiries.

"If you were that man, please get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling us on 101 or contacting us via our website quoting incident number Y027144."

Sgt Jones added: "Our sympathies go out to Mr Short's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are still appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident, or who saw a man walking between Tesco and the scene of the collision between 18:30 GMT and shortly after 19:00 GMT, and who are yet to contact us to do so as soon as possible."