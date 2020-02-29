Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption People faced "long delays" in 2018 when the westbound stretch was repaired

Motorists face disruption as weeks of "essential" resurfacing works to fix potholes on the A55 begin.

The westbound side of the carriageway will be closed from junction 36, Warren, Flintshire, to junction 34, Ewloe, from Saturday.

The closures will be overnight and of a weekend and are expected to last four weeks,

Diversions are in place and the Welsh Government said disruption would be kept to a minimum.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said the work was "essential" to maintain and improve the condition of the A55.

"Not carrying out this work would result in more and more unplanned emergency closures which would be far more disruptive than these planned works," he said.

"It is vital the carriageway is maintained and resurfaced for the safety of the travelling public.

"I imagine all motorists support the maintenance and improvement of our roads, which, inevitably requires work to be carried out on them."

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Potholes like this are being repaired during the closures

Further resurfacing work to replace other parts of the worn carriageway will take place in the coming years, no date has yet been set.