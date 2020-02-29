Image copyright Met Office Image caption Separate weather warnings are in place for wind and rain on Saturday

Wales is braced for further wind and rain on Saturday after several railway lines and roads were blocked by flooding on Friday.

A Met Office weather warning for rain is in place until 06:00 GMT, while a wind warning has been issued from noon.

Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was the wettest place in the UK on Friday with 56mm (2.2in) of rainfall.

The poor weather from Storm Jorge comes after flooding caused by storms Ciara and Dennis earlier in February.

Image copyright Hannah Sterritt Image caption Passengers at Cardiff Central station were left stranded by the travel disruption on Friday

The wind warning, which covers most of the UK, is in place for 24 hours from 12:00 on Saturday until 12:00 on Sunday.

On Friday, passengers faced travel problems as railway lines flooded in south Wales.

Lines were closed between Bridgend and Cardiff, Chepstow and Gloucester and "multiple locations" between Cardiff and Carmarthen.

The Rhymney valley line was also blocked by flooding at Lisvane in Cardiff, while the Ebbw Vale line was closed north of Cross Keys in Caerphilly.

In north Wales, Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog remains closed following damaged caused by Storm Ciara.

Image copyright Peterston-super-Ely Village/Facebook Image caption Roads, such as this one at Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, were badly affected by flooding

People have been warned about further flooding, with multiple alerts and warnings in place on Friday night.

Jeremy Parr, head of flood incident risk management for Natural Resources Wales, said: "Coming so soon after Storm Dennis, we are particularly concerned that the forecast is for significant levels of rain in south Wales.

"Everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously."

He said people should take extreme caution and never drive or walk through flood waters.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Flooding at Llanharan closed the main rail line between Cardiff and Bridgend

Unprecedented flooding following storms Ciara and Dennis led to communities across Wales being evacuated, with many still calculating the cost of damage to homes and businesses.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the cost of the flood damage in Wales could reach at least £180m.